Sean McDermott 'concerned' after Bills' preseason dud
The Buffalo Bills went into their preseason matchup with the Chicago Bears with little to no urgency.
It was obvious from the moment they stepped on the field that the Bears were there to prove something, if not to the fans, then to themselves. Their energy during plays and the celebrations after showed they wanted to perform well and brought a different level to the game than the Bills.
Disconnected Bills Fall Flat in All Phases
Yes, it was just a preseason game, but you want your team to play well, whether it's the starters on the field or undrafted rookie free agents. The Bills did not appear even to want to be there and put on an embarrassing display of NFL football.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott voiced his displeasure following the loss.
"Certainly not up to our standard, what we expect. Got a lot of work to do, that's very clear. Doesn't matter who's out there, ones, twos, three, fours, whoever it is, we expect them to perform, and we expect our level of performance to be much better than that," said McDermott.
Robbins, Shavers, and Hoecht Stand Out
The Bears ran 83 total offensive plays to the Bills' 43, who were outgained 528 yards to 180, in the 38-0 loss.
The Bills had a couple of bright spots in the game, specifically punter Brad Robbins had a terrific day, as did wide receiver Tyrell Shavers and defensive end Michael Hoecht. Outside of that, it was a massive disappointment.
What This Means for the Buffalo Bills Going Forward
"So, we've got to look at it, figure some things out, and evaluate some of the guys as well, and see where we stand there. A lot of work to get done this week as we move forward," said McDermott.
It's tough to judge the players off one game, and when the team plays this poorly as a whole, is it indicative of how good or bad the team is? Not really, but as McDermott said, he's "concerned" by the performance of his team.
