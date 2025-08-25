Bills' local insider offers bold prediction, but will Keon Coleman deliver?
As much as things change, some stay the same when it comes to the Buffalo Bills.
In 2024, the Bills' wide receiver room was the topic everyone wanted to discuss, and this year is more of the same. The Bills brought in new additions Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore, but unfortunately, Moore has yet to make an impact. Whether he does or not remains to be seen.
Palmer has had a solid preseason, showing an ability to gain separation and make plays, but one receiver everyone is watching is the development of second-year player Keon Coleman. At least one local beat writer is very confident in what Coleman could be this season.
Matt Parrino, in a recent post on X, gave his bold prediction for Coleman's 2025 stat line. Parrino wrote, "I’m not sure if it counts as a bold prediction at this point, but I think the 22-year-old is about to have a big season… 65/1100/8".
If Coleman gives the Bills 65 receptions and 1,100 yards this season, it'll be a significant boost to the offense. He has been a divisive force among the fans, with some believing he'll never be more than what we saw in his rookie year, while others see him taking another step up in his development.
During the NFL Combine back in March, Bills head coach Sean McDermott commented on Coleman, saying, "As far as Keon goes, I thought he had an up-and-down first season, I really do. I mentioned at the end of the year, I thought he got off to a start at the beginning of the year, he built momentum through, and then he got injured. From there on it was rather rocky, I’d say."
RELATED: Bills' WR corps features ultimate fantasy football sleeper poised for breakout
Bills' general manager also chimed in at the combine, “Are there plays he would want back? Sure. Are there some things he needs to do better? Yes. But he’s a competitive young man and I have no doubts he’s going to come back with a refreshed mindset, and ready, if there are doubters, to prove them wrong.”
Coleman's teammates have noticed a difference this year. Bills quarterback Josh Allen said, "All I can say is he is 100% taking this seriously. He's bigger right now. He's faster. He's stronger. He understands the playbook better." Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, "He's been a fully changed Keon, and I'm happy to be his teammate, and for him to just keep learning, because he is going to be special, and he already is, he already is, but this is Keon's time, and you'll see it."
Will 2025 be Keon Coleman's breakout year? Will he level up his game this season and help the Bills' offense reach new heights? We don't know yet, but, as a whole, the Bills' passing game looks to be better than last year, and that's bad news for opposing defenses.
