What Bills' GM Brandon Beane said about QB Josh Allen after record-setting contract
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has had a busy start to the league's new year.
prior to signing quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year, $330 million new deal, he extended multiple cornerstone players and released EDGE Von miller, all before the NFL's free agent tampering period even began. Despite all that, he was still able to make an appearance on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show to talk about the team and, of course, the NFL's current MVP.
During the interview, Beane was praised for making the new deal with Buffalo's superstar signal-caller, and was asked if he felt that Allen was the "perfect" Bill. In response, the GM reflected on Allen's first moments as a Buffalo Bill.
"Like I told [reporters] at my opening press conference, Pat, 'when you get to meet this young man, he is Buffalo through and through. He's a lunch-pail [guy], grew up on a farm, he's just your kinda guy' [...] He's referencing various people in the building, [including] 'Slick Rick' our mailman. Just all the people he comes across, for a guy of an MVP caliber to give praise not just to teammates or coaches, but to some of our staff. [...] That's who Josh is, through and through, he truly knows the lunch staff, again 'Slick Rick,' all the people in the building, he's not too big for anyone, and that's what Buffalo is. It's the city of good neighbors, so Josh is that through and through."
The NFL's MVP enjoyed a season in which he accounted for 47 total touchdowns and just six interceptions between the regular season and playoffs. Allen's new deal was record-setting in the fact that his $250 million guaranteed is the most a player has ever received, breaking Browns' QB Deshaun Watson's record of $230 guaranteed.
