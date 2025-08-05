Bills' rising wide receiver named NFL training camp winner
Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman is going into his second season with the team, where he hopes to be better than he was a year ago.
Coleman, 22, caught 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Bills as a rookie. Now, he hopes to exceed those numbers in Year 2.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport listed Coleman as a winner during training camp.
"On some level, Keon Coleman’s second training camp with the Buffalo Bills has been a microcosm of his rookie season—something of a roller-coaster," Davenport wrote.
"Per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. Coleman was erratic in the early stages of camp, struggling with the drops that plagued him as a rookie.
"However, as camp has progressed, Coleman has begun to stand out more. In the team’s “Blue and Red” practice in front of fans, Coleman overcame a pair of early drops to be the biggest standout among Buffalo’s wide receivers. It’s the latest in a steady drumbeat of positive reports after those early struggles."
The Bills need a player that can stand out as Josh Allen's top target in the wide receiver room. Khalil Shakir has the best chance to do that, but Coleman isn't far behind him.
Coleman was drafted after the Stefon Diggs trade to the Houston Texans back in 2024, so the Bills hope he can have a strong impact in the passing game.
Coleman and the Bills are back in action for the preseason opener on Saturday against the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
