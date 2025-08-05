Bills Central

Bills' rising wide receiver named NFL training camp winner

The Buffalo Bills could have a standout on offense in training camp that can catch passes from Josh Allen.

Jeremy Brener

Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp.
Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman is going into his second season with the team, where he hopes to be better than he was a year ago.

Coleman, 22, caught 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Bills as a rookie. Now, he hopes to exceed those numbers in Year 2.

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport listed Coleman as a winner during training camp.

Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher Universit
Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"On some level, Keon Coleman’s second training camp with the Buffalo Bills has been a microcosm of his rookie season—something of a roller-coaster," Davenport wrote.

"Per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. Coleman was erratic in the early stages of camp, struggling with the drops that plagued him as a rookie.

"However, as camp has progressed, Coleman has begun to stand out more. In the team’s “Blue and Red” practice in front of fans, Coleman overcame a pair of early drops to be the biggest standout among Buffalo’s wide receivers. It’s the latest in a steady drumbeat of positive reports after those early struggles."

The Bills need a player that can stand out as Josh Allen's top target in the wide receiver room. Khalil Shakir has the best chance to do that, but Coleman isn't far behind him.

Coleman was drafted after the Stefon Diggs trade to the Houston Texans back in 2024, so the Bills hope he can have a strong impact in the passing game.

Coleman and the Bills are back in action for the preseason opener on Saturday against the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher Universit
Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

