Breaking down Bills' five wide receiver injuries from past week of training camp
The injury bug has been running through the Buffalo Bills' receiving corps thus far this summer, and that's in addition to tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid missing practice time.
In all, five wide receivers have been sidelined at some point over the last week. The fact that undrafted rookie Stephen Gosnell was on the receiving end of a 50-yard touchdown toss from Josh Allen highlights the impact injuries have had on the Bills' pass-catchers.
Veteran Curtis Samuel and free-agent addition Elijah Moore were the first to pop up on the unofficial injury list (keep in mind, teams do not release unofficial injury reports until regular season). Neither Samuel nor Moore fully participated on July 27 at Practice No. 4.
The Bills proceeded to lose two more wide receivers during that Sunday practice at St. John Fisher University. Seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather and practice squad sensation Tyrell Shavers both left early with the latter doing so on a cart.
With Samuel and Prather still unavailable when the Bills took the field for the annual Blue & Red practice on Friday evening at Highmark Stadium, another name was added to the list when Khalil Shakir suffered an apparent ankle injury and did not return.
Shavers and Moore back at practice
On July 28, head coach Sean McDermott reported that Shavers did not suffer a severe injury, and the third-year Bill returned to practice on July 31. After just missing out on a roster spot in 2024, Shavers spent the season on the practice squad and made his first three career appearances as a gameday elevation.
Meanwhile, Moore, who was slowed by general leg soreness, also came back on Thursday in Pittsford, but sat out the team periods. In a training camp battle against Shavers and others for the WR5 spot, Moore missed three full practices after emerging as the favorite for the job.
Moore flashed Friday evening in Orchard Park, making a nice play in 7-on-7 work with Josh Allen at quarterback. He beat corrnerback Ja'Marcus Ingram on a post route and smoothly pulled in the pass.
Samuel and Prather still on sideline
Samuel and Prather were the lone wide receivers not seen in uniform on Friday at the Return of the Blue & Red.
Dealing with a hamstring issue, Samuel could be sidelined another week or more, especially if the Bills take a cautious approach. In his second season with Buffalo, the former second-round draft pick was trending up. At Practice No. 2, he made noteworthy plays during both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.
Prather, the No. 240 overall pick this past April, seems like a roster longshot destined for the practice squad as he has yet to experience a padded practice. The Maryland product limped off during Practice No. 4. He wore a wrap on his upper left leg after visiting the medical tent.
Handle Shakir with care
No wide receiver on the roster is more important to the offense's operation as Shakir, and he now has the contract to show for it. Even when he is healthy, the Bills should give him an extra day, or three.
Shakir, who was the Bills' receptions and yards leader in 2024, limped off to the bench area during Friday's Blue & Red practice with medical staffers subsequently examining his right ankle. He eventually walked off into the stadium tunnel, ending his evening.
More information is likely to emerge when the Bills resume practice on August 3 at St. John Fisher.
