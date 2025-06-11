Keon Coleman heaps praise on Buffalo Bills wide receiver additions
The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of their mandatory minicamp, which gives them their first look at several new faces. That includes a couple of free-agent wide receivers who are looking to give the aerial attack a shot in the arm.
After a couple of practices, there's reason to believe that will be the case. At least that's the way Keon Coleman sees it.
MORE: Buffalo Bills' first-round pick appears to suffer injury during mandatory minicamp
The second-year wideout was asked about the passing game during a press conference and heaped praise on his new teammates, saying Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore are great route runners.
“You see what I see? … Got two great route runners in Elijah and Palm.”
Coleman also said Laviska Shenault was playing well, stating that Buffalo has a lot of weapons.
MORE: Bills' Josh Allen opens door to Olympic flag football possibility
Palmer is the team's top addition at wideout, coming off a 584-yard campaign for the Los Angeles Chargers. In four seasons, he's recorded 182 receptions for 2,287 yards with 10 touchdowns.
Moore comes off a frustrating season with the Cleveland Browns, where he spent two years after being traded by the New York Jets. He has yet to live up to his draft status (No. 24 overall in 2021), but he's never had a consistent quarterback throwing him the ball.
The Bills might not have a traditional No. 1 wide receiver, but if Coleman's assessment is accurate, they should be just fine.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —