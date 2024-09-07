Keon Coleman suggests position change for Bills veteran tight end
Buffalo Bills veteran Dawson Knox is a physically-imposing tight end who moves well, but is he athletic enough to play running back?
Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman apparently thinks so, even if only in a video game setting.
"I love talking to Keon. He tells me almost everyday that he plays with me in Madden and has played with me in Madden in the past. Tells me that he puts me at running back sometimes," said Knox.
As for the results that Coleman gets when Knox carries the virtual rock, those have yet to be shared publicly.
"He didn't mention that. I didn't ask," said Knox.
Placing Knox in the backfield isn't exactly a foreign idea. The 2019 third-round draft pick has lined up under center at times in an attempt to draw the defense offsides. He also had a nine-yard run for a first down as a rookie.
On the real field, Knox has been what Coleman can likely become — a trusted red zone target for quarterback Josh Allen. The tight end has made touchdown receptions four straight years in the AFC Wildcard Round. In the regular season, Knox has had multiple TD catches every year as a pro en-route to 22 total.
Now one of the team's older statesmen, Knox recognizes his ability to serve as a resource to younger players such as Coleman. Thus far, he is impressed by what he sees from the rookie.
RELATED: Bills' rookie WR articulates two goals for NFL debut vs. Cardinals
"He's awesome, man. He brings a great energy, always smiling, always cracking some type of joke. Freak athlete on the field, too. He's made some catches, where we're just like, my knees hurt. He just jumps so high. We don't know how he does it," said Knox.
Knox and Coleman are expected to be fully available when the Bills kick off the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on September 8 at 1 p.m. ET.
