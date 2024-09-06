One out and one questionable as Bills face potential DE shortage vs. Cardinals
The Buffalo Bills will be without at least one defensive end when they host the Arizona Cardinals on September 8.
Rookie fifth-rounder Javon Solomon did not practice for the third day in a row due to an oblique problem. He is the lone Bills player already ruled out for Sunday's season opener.
"Javon Solomon will not practice and then Dawuane Smoot will not practice. He's got a toe [injury]," said head coach Sean McDermott on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, Smoot is new addition to the injury report. The former Jacksonville Jaguars' starter, who impressed during training camp, apparently picked up the injury during practice.
Buffalo officially lists Smoot as questionable to make his debut against the Cardinals while four other players have the green light for Sunday. Rookie safety Cole Bishop, backup tight end Quintin Morris, veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel and second-string quarterback Mitch Trubisky are all without an injury designation heading into the weekend.
With Solomon unavailable and Smoot's availability in question, free-agent addition Casey Toohill could see more reps than initially expected.
Meanwhile, the visiting Cardinals have ruled out wide receiver Xavier Weaver with an oblique issue. Safety Joey Blount (back) and tight end Tip Reiman (ankle) are both questionable after practicing on a limited basis Friday.
The Bills will host the Cardinal on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET on CBS.
RELATED: Bills eliminate six captaincy positions, tab one 'C' on each side of ball
Official Injury Report (Week 1)
BILLS
Friday
DE Javon Solomon (oblique) — DNP
Game: OUT
DE Dawuane Smoot (toe) — DNP
Game: QUESTIONABLE
S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP
Game: –
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) — FP
Game: –
WR Curtis Samuel (toe) — FP
Game: –
QB Mitch Trubisky (knee) — FP
Game: –
Thursday
S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) — FP
WR Curtis Samuel (toe) — FP
DE Javon Solomon (oblique) — DNP
QB Mitch Trubisky (knee) — FP
Wednesday
S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) — FP
WR Curtis Samuel (toe) — FP
DE Javon Solomon (oblique) — DNP
QB Mitch Trubisky (knee) — LP
CARDINALS
Friday
WR Xavier Weaver (oblique) — DNP
Game: OUT
S Joey Blount (back) — LP
Game: QUESTIONABLE
TE Tip Reiman (ankle) — LP
Game: QUESTIONABLE
Thursday
S Joey Blount (back) — DNP
WR Xavier Weaver (oblique) — DNP
TE Tip Reiman (ankle) — LP
Wednesday
WR Xavier Weaver (oblique) — DNP
TE Tip Reiman (ankle) — LP
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —