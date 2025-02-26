Brandon Beane explains what makes Bills' WR Khalil Shakir 'true Buffalonian'
From quarterback Josh Allen on down the roster, the Buffalo Bills have seemingly made a habit of acquiring players who embody the spirit of blue-collar, resilient Western New York.
Under general manager Brandon Beane's direction, the Bills have put an emphasis on drafting, developing and re-signing high-motor players, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir fits that prototype.
The 2022 fifth-round draft pick has grown from a rarely-used rookie into quarterback Josh Allen's most-reliable target, and the Bills have rewarded him as such. Shortly after news of Shakir's four-year contract extension surfaced, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane addressed reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
"You'd be hard pressed to find anyone - fans, players, anyone in our building - to say anything negative about Khalil and what's he's brought," said Beane. "The guy is a true lunch pail Buffalonian. I know he's not from Buffalo, but he doesn't say anything. He just shows up every single day. He's Mr. Dependable."
It's been a steady progression for the 25-year-old Shakir from only 20 targets in 2022 to a team-high 100 passes thrown his way in 2024. The shifty receiver has secured an impressive 78.7 percent of his targets over the last two seasons.
"Khalil, as a rookie, you look at what were his opportunities and how did he take advantage? Later that year, as the coaches and Josh became more comfortable and a good feel for his skill set and what he does best, that really started to come to fruition late in that year. He may have led us in the playoffs in receiving that year," said Beane.
Although he did not lead the Bills in receiving during the 2022 postseason, Shakir recorded 51 and 40 yards in his first two career playoff games. One year later, he caught touchdowns in both of Buffalo's playoff games.
"When the ball's thrown his way, he usually comes down with it. I'm sure everyone on our team that's coming back will be excited to have Khalil," said Beane.
