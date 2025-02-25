Do Bills still need a Wide Receiver 1 after extending Khalil Shakir?
One of Josh Allen’s most reliable passing targets is staying with the Buffalo Bills for four more years.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir and the Bills mutually agreed on a new four-year contract extension worth up to $60.2 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $32 million guaranteed and will be paid $18 million in the first year.
Shakir’s production has increased year after year since being selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With the departure of Stefon Diggs, Shakir emerged as the leading receiver for Buffalo in 2024 with 821 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.
The Bills are already in danger of losing Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins to free agency, so securing Shakir long-term was one of Buffalo's top priorities. Despite the good news of Shakir’s return, does he have what it takes to be a No. 1 receiver?
One key factor that shows that Shakir could develop into Allen’s No. 1 guy is the high percentage of passes he catches. Shakir finished fifth in the NFL, grabbing 76% of targets in 2024. He has been as reliable as can be whenever Allen looks his way.
There’s more of a question about whether the Bills can afford to bring in a true WR1. Buffalo is in the red in cap space with $-10 million and will need to make some moves to clear up space. That doesn’t leave the team many options at wide receiver.
By default, Shakir will become the No.1 receiver unless Keon Coleman emerges in his sophomore year as the top guy. Tight end Dalton Kincaid gives the team another reliable option in the passing game, and the Bills have plenty to work with between those three.
RELATED: Sean McDermott bluntly challenges Bills WR after 'rather rocky' season
Buffalo could again look at the NFL Draft to select a wide receiver to serve as a number two or three receiver like Coleman was this past season. The team has three picks in the first two rounds, which helps them find a good wide receiver within those three selections.
How the offense is structured with “everyone eating” helps in that Shakir doesn’t necessarily have to feel the pressure of being the No. 1 guy. A committee approach is the best way for the Bills to get through 2025.
