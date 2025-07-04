Bills Central

Bills' legend named one of best draft values of millennium

Buffalo's 2006 fifth-round pick was one of the biggest draft steals this century

Colin Richey

Bills Kyle Williams complains to an official that he was held as he rushed the passer in a 42-17 win over Miami. Jg 123018 Bills 10
Bills Kyle Williams complains to an official that he was held as he rushed the passer in a 42-17 win over Miami. Jg 123018 Bills 10 / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE
In this story:

Kyle Williams was originally a fifth round pick back in 2006, but turned into one of the most beloved Buffalo Bills of all time.

He was recognized by NFL Media's Eric Edholm in his list of the top five NFL draft values of the millennium at DT.

During his 13 year career, spent entirely with Buffalo, Williams accumulated 48.5 sacks and 609 combined tackles, earning six Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All Pro selection in 2010.

RELATED: Bills' All-Time Top 10 Defensive Tackles: Ed Oliver lands amongst elite company

In Edholm's details for how his selections were made, he explained that "extra weight was also given to longevity and the value those players provided for the teams that drafted them," making Williams an excellent choice given the criteria.

Kyle Williams
Bills Kyle Williams circles the field to thank fans after his last game. Williams is retiring after 13 years with the Bills. The Bills beat the Dolphins 42-17. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Williams joined stars Aaron Donald, Geno Atkins, Chris Jones, and Cameron Heyward on the list, with Jay Ratliff and Calais Campbell coming up "just short of the top five," according to Edholm.

He writes, "The least-heralded player on this list, Williams' accomplishments seem to be overlooked outside of Buffalo these days...his statistics were not gaudy compared to some of the other names on this list, but Williams was considered the heart and soul of Buffalo's defense for more than a decade, playing multiple spots along the line."

TRENDING: Bills' QB Josh Allen goes before two major AFC rivals in NFL redraft

Back in 2006, Williams was "at least the 10th defensive tackle drafted (depending on how you define that position)," according to Edholm, and was even the second DT drafted by the Bills that year. Nearly 20 years after being drafted, Williams is a Bills legend who made his mark in Buffalo, with a legacy as one of the best interior players in franchise history.

Kyle Williams
Kyle Williams, Defensive tackle, Years: 2006-18 / JAMIE GERMANO/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

Home/News