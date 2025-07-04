Bills' legend named one of best draft values of millennium
Kyle Williams was originally a fifth round pick back in 2006, but turned into one of the most beloved Buffalo Bills of all time.
He was recognized by NFL Media's Eric Edholm in his list of the top five NFL draft values of the millennium at DT.
During his 13 year career, spent entirely with Buffalo, Williams accumulated 48.5 sacks and 609 combined tackles, earning six Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All Pro selection in 2010.
RELATED: Bills' All-Time Top 10 Defensive Tackles: Ed Oliver lands amongst elite company
In Edholm's details for how his selections were made, he explained that "extra weight was also given to longevity and the value those players provided for the teams that drafted them," making Williams an excellent choice given the criteria.
Williams joined stars Aaron Donald, Geno Atkins, Chris Jones, and Cameron Heyward on the list, with Jay Ratliff and Calais Campbell coming up "just short of the top five," according to Edholm.
He writes, "The least-heralded player on this list, Williams' accomplishments seem to be overlooked outside of Buffalo these days...his statistics were not gaudy compared to some of the other names on this list, but Williams was considered the heart and soul of Buffalo's defense for more than a decade, playing multiple spots along the line."
TRENDING: Bills' QB Josh Allen goes before two major AFC rivals in NFL redraft
Back in 2006, Williams was "at least the 10th defensive tackle drafted (depending on how you define that position)," according to Edholm, and was even the second DT drafted by the Bills that year. Nearly 20 years after being drafted, Williams is a Bills legend who made his mark in Buffalo, with a legacy as one of the best interior players in franchise history.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —