Former All-Pro named Buffalo Bills' make-or-break player for 2025
PFF's Dalton Wasserman identified a grizzled veteran as the make-or-break player for the Buffalo Bills in 2025.
It's former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano.
Wasserman explains, "every year, players throughout the NFL reach a crossroads in their careers and can single-handedly make or break the success of their team's season."
For the Bills, the key to defensive success lies with the former first-team All Pro staying healthy and returning to 2022 form. "One reason the BIlls' defense has struggled to make stops in criticial moments is Milano's absence and ineffectiveness," writes Wasserman.
Milano's MCL tear in 2023 and bicep tear in 2024 have limited him to just 544 snaps over the last two seasons. His 2022 season included 99 combined tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and a Pro Bowl nod. Since then, he's totaled 46 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in nine games.
GM Brandon Beane and Milano agreed to a reworked contract this offseason. The new agreement includes a $3.6 million pay reduction, which can be earned back through incentives. Additionally, the Bills removed a year from his contract, making him a free agent in 2026.
Other players on Wasserman's list include Tua Tagovailoa, Breece Hall, and Cole Strange in the AFC East, and QBs Kyler Murray, Anthony Richardson, and Caleb Williams.
Wasserman concludes, "If he can stay healthy and find his previous form, the Bills' defense stands a much better chance of surviving an entire postseason run."
