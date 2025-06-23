Bills Central

Former All-Pro named Buffalo Bills' make-or-break player for 2025

Buffalo's starting linebacker returning to top form will be crucial for the team's success in 2025

Colin Richey

Bills linebacker Matt Milano celebrates one of four sacks of Miami s Skylar Thompson.
Bills linebacker Matt Milano celebrates one of four sacks of Miami s Skylar Thompson. / JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

PFF's Dalton Wasserman identified a grizzled veteran as the make-or-break player for the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

It's former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano.

Wasserman explains, "every year, players throughout the NFL reach a crossroads in their careers and can single-handedly make or break the success of their team's season."

For the Bills, the key to defensive success lies with the former first-team All Pro staying healthy and returning to 2022 form. "One reason the BIlls' defense has struggled to make stops in criticial moments is Milano's absence and ineffectiveness," writes Wasserman.

Matt Milano
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) after recovering a fumble against the New York Jets during the second half at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Milano's MCL tear in 2023 and bicep tear in 2024 have limited him to just 544 snaps over the last two seasons. His 2022 season included 99 combined tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and a Pro Bowl nod. Since then, he's totaled 46 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in nine games.

GM Brandon Beane and Milano agreed to a reworked contract this offseason. The new agreement includes a $3.6 million pay reduction, which can be earned back through incentives. Additionally, the Bills removed a year from his contract, making him a free agent in 2026.

Other players on Wasserman's list include Tua Tagovailoa, Breece Hall, and Cole Strange in the AFC East, and QBs Kyler Murray, Anthony Richardson, and Caleb Williams.

Wasserman concludes, "If he can stay healthy and find his previous form, the Bills' defense stands a much better chance of surviving an entire postseason run."

Matt Milano
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) makes a tackle on San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) in the third quarter / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

