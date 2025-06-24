Bills' All-Time Top 10 Offensive Tackles: Two active players make list
The offensive tackle position is considered the most important position on the offensive line, and perhaps the entire offense, outside of the quarterback. Some will argue, but the offensive line is what keeps offenses going. Without those guys up front, it doesn't matter who your skill position guys are.
The Buffalo Bills have been blessed over the years with some incredible offensive line talent at the tackle position, including the best tackle duo in team history during the late 80s and early 90s. Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown could be in the Top 5 tackles in team history before their careers are over, too. With that, here is your Bills' top ten all-time offensive tackles.
10. Jerry Ostroski
9. Spencer Brown
8. Cordy Glenn
7. John Fina
6. Joe Devlin
RELATED: Bills' All-Time Top 10 Quarterbacks: Josh Allen, Jim Kelly debate continues
Ostroski is an interesting one to rank with the tackles because his greatest asset as an offensive lineman was his ability to play any position on the line, whether that was tackle, guard, or center, and he excelled at all three.
Brown makes the Bills' Top 10, and given his current career trajectory, could climb into the top five. Glenn didn't get a lot of national attention, playing during the drought years, but he was one of the few bright spots in those times.
Fina was drafted in 1992 by the Bills and became their starting tackle in 1993, and remained through 2001, which includes starting in the 1993 Super Bowl season as a second-year player. Devlin was an integral part of the Bills' line for an incredible 13 seasons, starting nearly every game after his rookie year in 1976.
5. Will Wolford
4. Howard Ballard
3. Jason Peters
This group was tough to rank, as all three have two Pro Bowls apiece, while with the Bills, each has played close to the same number of years, seven for Wolford, six for Ballard, and five for Peters. Ballard and Wolford formed the best tackle tandem in Bills history (sorry Dawkins and Brown), but Peters is a future Hall of Famer.
2. Dion Dawkins
Dawkins is not even close to finishing his career, and is well on his way to possibly becoming the greatest offensive tackle in Bills history. Dawkins has started 122 of his 128 career games, is set to begin his ninth season in Buffalo, and has four consecutive Pro Bowls and counting. Oh, and pioneered the league's first offensive lineman award, Protector of the Year.
1. Stew Barber
Barber, who recently passed away, was a vital part of the Bills' AFL days, and that offensive line was a big reason for the Bills' dominance that led to three AFL title appearances, winning the title twice in 1964 and 1965. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro, and a second-team All-Pro.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —