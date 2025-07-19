All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 30-21
Fans can fall in love with certain players and put them on a pedestal higher than others. It happens, occasionally, amongst the Buffalo Bills' faithful.
This list includes some of the greatest players in Bills' history, and even though we are covering players ranked from 21st through 30th, some of these guys hold Top 10 status in our hearts.
Here is the eighth installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 30 to 21.
30 — Dion Dawkins, OT (2017- )
29 — Cookie Gilchrist, RB (1962-64)
Dawkins is well on his way to becoming possibly the greatest offensive tackle in Bills history, and winning the first-ever Protector of the Year award would be a good step in that direction. Dawkins has already earned four consecutive Pro Bowls and counting. Gilchrist played only three seasons with the Bills, but earned Pro Bowl honors all three years, including two first-team All-Pros and one second-team All-Pro.
28 — LeSean McCoy, RB (2015-18)
27 — Shane Conlan, DT (1987-92)
McCoy came to Buffalo in 2015 and immediately established himself as one of the best running backs to wear the Bills uniform. In four seasons, he ran for 3,814 yards, ranking seventh in Bills history. He also earned Pro Bowl honors in three of the four years. Conlan was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to three Pro Bowl teams. He also earned three second-team All-Pro honors.
26 — Tom Sestak, DT (1962-68)
25 — Howard Ballard, OT (1988-93)
Sestak was a force in the '60s and one of the best defensive tackles in the league. He was key in the Bills' defensive dominance that led to two AFL titles. He earned four Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pros, and one second-team nod. Ballard was a rock during the Bills' Super Bowl run, taking over at left tackle in his second season and never looking back. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1992 and 1993.
24 — James Lofton, WR (1989-92)
23 — Steve Tasker, WR/ST (1986-97)
If Lofton had played the bulk of his career in Buffalo, he would, without question, be a top ten player. As it stands, he spent only four seasons with the Bills, but his presence was key to unlocking the Bills' K-Gun offense. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1991. Takser is one of the most beloved players among Bills fans. Tasker is the greatest special teams player in NFL history. He earned seven Pro Bowls during his 12 years in Buffalo and belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
22 — Fred Jackson, RB (2007-14)
21 — Kyle Williams, DT (2006-18)
Jackson is another of the fan favorites in Bills history. If there were such a thing as a Fans Hall of Fame, Jackson is a first-ballot inductee. He ranks third in team history with 5,646 yards and fifth with 30 rushing touchdowns. While we are on the theme of "Fans Hall of Fame", Williams is another Bill who is a first-ballot inductee. Williams is eighth in Bills history with 48.5 sacks. He was named to six Pro Bowls, which is more impressive considering how dismal the Bills were during his tenure.
