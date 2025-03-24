Potential remaining Bills' free agent targets ahead of NFL Draft
Although the Buffalo Bills have already done most of their damage in free agency, there are still names out there who could make for value signings prior to the NFL Draft.
From a former All-Decade selection to All-Pros and Pro Bowl selections, the Bills could add some productive players now on value deals. Many of the names out there are household names, but considering factors ranging from age to injury are why they've gone unsigned thus far.
So, who else could Buffalo add? It will be intriguing to see who it may add, especially with the team only having $662,978 in cap space available for 2025.
EDGE Za'Darius Smith, Detroit Lions
Smith has quietly been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL for nearly a decade. Since 2018, the Kentucky product has posted five seasons of 8.5 or more sacks, including nine in 2024 in stints with the Browns and Lions.
The 11-year NFL veteran is also in the late stages of his career, meaning he could be looking to join a championship contender like the Bills. Smith should still have something left in the tank, though, as he is set to turn 33 in September.
Considering the six-game suspensions of front-seven signings Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi, Buffalo could use some depth especially early on in the season. Smith could be a viable piece to add to the Bills' rotation at defensive end and as a standup pass rusher.
S Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons
Simmons is one of his generation's most underrated safeties, a three-time second-team All-Pro selection, and tied for the NFL's interception lead in 2022. Although the 2024 season was a down one for his standards, he ended the previous five seasons before that as either an All-Pro or a Pro Bowl selection.
The former Broncos safety's struggles with the Falcons could also be attributed to the fact that he signed with Atlanta in the middle of training camp, just weeks before the start of the 2024.
Simmons could slot into the safety group and almost immediately be the best option there. Buffalo's safety group consists of Cole Bishop, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, and recent signee Darrick Forrest.
Maybe the room is a bit too crowded to add another player. But a player of Simmons' caliber, he could come into this rotation and be the lead horse almost immediately.
DL Calais Campbell, Miami Dolphins
One of the wiliest vets around as he's set to turn 39 next season, Campbell is still one of the more productive d-linemen in football. Last season in Miami, he generated 52 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, and 12 quarterback hits across a full 17-game season.
Campbell may be getting up there in age, but he can still contribute to an NFL roster. He could be a value piece for the Bills, especially knowing that he has the versatility to get snaps at defensive tackle and end.
Also, with the twilight of his career near, Buffalo make a lot of sense to join as he approaches retirement. He could be helping the Bills making a run at a Super Bowl — one of the few things Campbell is missing from his illustrious resume.
CB Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
Samuel's 2024 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury, but considering his age and play, he should be getting calls for his services before the 2025 season starts. The four-year pro is entering his age-26 season and could help add to a thin CB room in Buffalo.
The start to the 2024 season could not have been more encouraging for Samuel. Across a month's worth of play, Samuel allowed zero touchdowns in coverage and garnered an 89.6 passer rating when targeted. That followed a 2023 season where he allowed an 87.4 passer rating when targeted across 17 games.
Samuel could add value to a group featuring the likes of Taron Johnson, Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis, and Brandon Codrington. Especially with it looking more and more like the team is moving on from Rasul Douglas as well.
