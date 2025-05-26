Bills' veteran defender due for much-needed bounce-back season
It's a make-or-break season for some of the Buffalo Bills' players are on the roster, but one in particular needs it more than any other.
The last two seasons have been rough for Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano, who has played in just nine games over that span due to injuries.
Milano dealt with a fractured leg in 2023 and a torn biceps last season.
According to PFF's Zoltán Buday, Milano is poised to have a bounce-back season after being named one of the seven veterans on his list. Buday is looking for Milano to get back to form before his injuries.
"After logging over 1,000 snaps in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Milano managed just 544 combined snaps over the past two years. His 2023 campaign was cut short after five games, and an offseason injury delayed his return in 2024 until Week 13. He appeared in seven games last season and reminded fans of his potential with a standout performance in the wild-card round against the Broncos, earning an 86.3 PFF grade."
"Milano recorded PFF overall grades below 45.0 in three of his seven appearances, including a rough showing in the AFC championship game against Kansas City. For context, he had just two such games across 17 outings in 2022. Despite these post-injury struggles, Milano, who just turned 30, remains capable of playing at a high level. Before the injuries, he was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top linebackers."
RELATED: Bills' late-round rookie DB projects as potential succession plan for All-Pro veteran
In 2022, Milano posted his only Pro Bowl and first team All-Pro season, racking up 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections, seven quarterback hits, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and one defensive touchdown in 15 games. He has 504 career tackles as he has played in Buffalo since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Milano is still projected to be a starter on defense alongside Terrel Bernard. If the former All-Pro can prove he can stay healthy on the field, he could earn a new contract with the Bills.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —