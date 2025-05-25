Bills Central

Bills' late-round rookie DB projects as potential succession plan for All-Pro veteran

The Buffalo Bills may have found a fifth-round gem capable of providing insurance across multiple positions in the defensive backfield

It's unfair, and unreasonable, to compare a late-round rookie to an All-Pro out of the gate, but the Buffalo Bills didn't draft Taron Johnson until Day 3 either.

One month ago, the Bills used the No. 170 overall selection to draft Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock.

Although their backgrounds are different —Hancock comes from national champion Ohio State while Johnson was a small-schooler from Weber State— Hancock has a skill set and a versatility that naturally compares to the Bills' seven-year starter.

"We're looking at him as a nickel safety. So more in that camp, the way we've used Cam Lewis, but could play outside," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.

Lewis, who offers insurance across multiple spots in the defensive backfield, is right behind Johnson, a 2023 All-Pro selection, on the depth chart at nickel cornerback while also serving as an emergency safety.

"Safety, some nickel, so we're going to see, but I just want to create value to the team," said Hancock during rookie minicamp earlier this month.

The 6-foot Hancock is said to have deficiencies in pass coverage, but head coach Sean McDermott's scheme has historically been able to mask or eliminate such issues.

"For this defense, a good scheme fit as well as a talent fit," said PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema during an appearance on One Bills Live. "He can come down from depth. He could tackle you with some pretty good hitting power as well, so I think he's built like an NFL slot.”

For the record, Johnson isn't going anywhere for awhile. His contract runs through 2027 and he remains a key cog in the defense's operation. It never hurts, however, to groom a capable understudy.

