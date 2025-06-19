Josh Allen and 2 Bills' teammates land in lead analyst's NFL Top 100
Here we are in the middle of June, the heat of summer is ramping up around the country, and NFL content is, too, with Top 10 this or Top 10 that.
We aren't any different here, as we'll be putting out our own Buffalo Bills' player rankings soon. Until then, we have NFL analysts like Pete Prisco of CBS Sports providing his Top 100 players ahead of the 2025 season.
There are a few interesting nuggets in the list, too, but what you probably won't be surprised by is that he has Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes listed at No. 1 overall.
What might be surprising, though, is that he has Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts down at No. 52. Prisco said that Hurts is a good runner and passer, but not great at either, and has the best roster in the league around him.
On Prisco's top 100 players of 2025, he has Allen at number four. Those ahead of him were Mahomes, Cleveland Browns edge, Myles Garrett at number two, and Philadelphia Eagles running back, Saquon Barkley at number three.
The other two Bills players that made Prisco's list were Dion Dawkins at No. 97, and cornerback Christian Benford at No. 100. There were eight tackles ranked higher than Dawkins, and 12 cornerbacks ranked higher than Benford.
TRENDING: Josh Allen hints Bills' second-year 'stud' WR will show 'why I wanted him'
Here is what Prisco said about Dawkins in his write-up, "Dawkins is the blindside protector and is one of the better left tackles in the game. He's been consistently one of the better players on the Buffalo roster." Dawkins was not on Prisco's 2024 top 100.
Prisco's comments on Benford, "Benford had his best season in 2024, good enough to earn him a nice contract extension. He isn't a great man player, but he fits what they do in their defense. He has proven to be a steal as a sixth-round pick." Benford was also not on Prisco's top 100 last year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —