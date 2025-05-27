New Bills WR Elijah Moore all smiles after first OTA practice with Josh Allen
Elijah Moore made quite the upgrade this offseason when he signed with the Buffalo Bills.
The 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft spent his first two seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2023. After two years with Cleveland, he hit the open market and landed in Buffalo.
Now, the wideout who spent four years catching passes from players such as Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, will be working with Josh Allen.
Going from a revolving door at the position to the reigning NFL MVP should be enough to make anyone happy, and Moore is no exception. After his first practice with Allen, Moore said he couldn’t do anything “but smile.”
“Having an opportunity to be with Josh, the MVP... I caught a pass from him today and I couldn’t do nothing but smile.”
Moore hasn’t exactly been a bust, but he’s also failed to live up to expectations thus far in his career. He enters his fifth season with 200 receptions for 2,162 yards and nine touchdown catches.
Perhaps finally having a consistent quarterback will help him reach his potential. If not, he could be running low on chances.