James Cook, Elijah Moore amongst 4 unknowns heading into Bills' OTAs practices
They're basically glorified workouts with players running around in gym shorts, but ignore them at your own risk.
Although there's only so much one can derive from watching padless players in non-contact drills, OTAs can certainly expose potential weaknesses while also setting a tone for the year ahead.
When it comes to the Buffalo Bills, there are a few unknowns heading into this week's Phase 3 OTAs practices, and hopefully we'll get some clarity on the following.
James Cook's potential arrival
It's definitely wishful thinking, but it would be nice to see the Bills' starting running back working with teammates ahead of training camp. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Cook has been adamant about a lucrative extension and has yet to reports to OTAs through the first two phases.
Odds are Cook continues to work out privately until training camp arrives. Financially, it's not feasible for him to hold out into the summer even if the Bills fail to meet his demands.
Rookie TE ready for primetime?
It seems as if the Bills plan on deploying fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes as its third tight end in 2025. Zach Davidson, who has spent the bulk of his Bills' career on the practice squad, is in the mix, but he doesn't bring the desired blocking ability for a TE3.
With Hawes, who spent five years at Yale, having played only one year of Power 4 college football, there will definitely be an adjustment period for the former All-Ivy League honoree. It's worth tracking how comfortable the rookie looks as he gets a taste of NFL life.
WR5 competition
The Bills opted to let Amari Cooper walk in free agency, leaving an opening amongst their receiving corps. One of the numerous candidates for the spot is bound to stand out during OTAs, gaining an inside track heading towards training camp.
Free-agent addition Elijah Moore, a former second-round pick, figures to get a look along with returnees Tyrell Shavers, KJ Hamler and Jalen Virgil. The recently-signed Kristian Wilkerson and seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather are two more names to watch.
Rookie CB's preparedness
It feels a lot like 2022, but obviously, the hope is that it turns out better for the Bills' first-round cornerback this time around. There's a starting opportunity available for Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, and Buffalo would love for him to step up and own it.
Although it's difficult to assess one's ability through non-contact practices, it's still worth noticing if the player looks comfortable in his new environment as he goes up against top-level talent in an NFL scheme.
