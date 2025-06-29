3 Buffalo Bills named to list of NFL's best players without a Super Bowl win
The Buffalo Bills fell one game shy of the Super Bowl this past season, keeping them in the frustrating list of 12 teams yet to win the Super Bowl.
They've been close, however, with four consecutive trips to the Super Bowls in the early 1990s. During that span, they had some of the most exciting teams the league has ever seen, but they couldn't close the deal.
RELATED: Bills' Sean McDermott ranked surprisingly low among NFL head coaches again
Due to their lack of a title, the Bills were well represented in a list of the top 30 players in NFL history without a Super Bowl win. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo even kicked things off with the current face of the franchise, Josh Allen, who was No. 30.
No. 30: Josh Allen, QB
The reigning NFL MVP could still win it all, especially since DeArdo says the best chance he's had was this past season.
RELATED: Josh Allen's influence on Texas QB Arch Manning revealed at passing academy
"Buffalo reached last year's AFC title game, only to fall once again to the Chiefs. Despite trailing 21-10 late in the first half, the Bills rallied to tie the score late in the fourth quarter. But Buffalo gave up the lead with under four minutes left and were unable to respond on its final possession." — DeArdo, CBS Sports
Allen just turned 29 this offseason, so he has plenty of time to get the job done. Hopefully, however, he can cash in soon since they have the talent now — and Super Bowl windows often close in a hurry.
No. 16: O.J. Simpson, RB
O.J. Simpson was an elite running back, but he didn't get many opportunities to win it all. He was the first-ever 2,000 yard rusher and was a consistent force on the ground for Buffalo. Still, he had just one playoff appearance in his career and it was a blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
No. 4: Bruce Smith, DE
The NFL's all-time sack leader is inside the top five as the fourth-best player in league history without a title. He was in the Super Bowl four years in a row, with DeArdo saying his best chance to earn a ring was in Super Bowl XXV, where they started with a 12-3 lead over the New York Giants.
Sadly, the Bills fell short when Scott Norwood went "wide right" on a 47-yard field goal attempt at the end of the game.