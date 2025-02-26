Bills' GM Brandon Beane makes announcement regarding draft strategy
Brandon Beane held his annual press conference at the NFL Combine this week, and the Buffalo Bills' general manager had some interesting things to say.
With all the recent discussion surrounding the Bills' need to add a difference maker on the defensive line, some fans might be happy to hear what Beane said when asked about potentially trading away first-round picks.
"Anything that's right that can help our team? Yes, I would not flinch. I say this on the golf course: I'm a lot of things, but scared ain't one of them. So yes, anything that can help our roster, that can fit and not cripple us in another way. Yes, we would definitely do it," said Beane in Indianapolis.
A few players have been discussed as possible trade targets this offseason, including Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, and Micah Parsons. All four of these guys will most likely require the Bills to part with a first-round pick, and they might also have to include one from the 2026 draft.
"I would say there seems to be at this point some good depth along the D-line. There's even some tweeners. You're going — this guy I could see him on first and second down lining up as a base end and then reducing down in a nickel situation and rushing. I think ultimately there's a lot of different shapes and sizes like we always talk about with receivers in every class. And that's what we've got to dig into starting here. We've already started it, but continuing here and then on for the next couple of months," said Beane regarding the defensive line depth of the draft,
This offseason might be the best opportunity for Beane and the Bills to finally find the right guys up front that can take over a game, something Von Miller was supposed to help with, but the ACL injury derailed those hopes.
This draft class is loaded with a lot of defensive line talent for Beane and Co. to consider, and the GM sounds ready to do just that.
