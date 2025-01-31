Bills' James Cook gives his own take on NFL officials' impacting games
After yet another game with controversy with missed calls by the referees, James Cook isn’t buying into that narrative.
While appearing on Sleeper’s “Kickin It With Dee” podcast, Cook was asked about how players feel about referees’ calls impacting the outcome of NFL games. Cook was not about to buy into the excuses.
“At the end of the day, as a man, you got to come in there ready to go. Like f**k that ref sh*t. You feel me? Like straight up. You gotta come into that b*tch ready to go, ready to play. Don’t give a ref nothing to call.”
There were moments in the Bills’ 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday where fans felt that there were missed calls by the officials. Some of the more prominent calls include Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy making a catch simultaneously with Cole Bishop in the red zone and Josh Allen being short on a QB sneak on fourth and short in the second half.
Despite many in the media and fan base wanting answers on the missed calls by the officials, there was not an officiating pool report requested after the game. This left many puzzled on why there wasn’t a request for an explanation on specifically the Allen sneak that was short.
It doesn’t appear Cook will allow the officials to be responsible for how games are turning out which is an admirable approach from the 25-year-old running back.
