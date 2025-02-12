Bills Central

NFL running back rankings: Where's Bills' James Cook?

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is one of the best at his position in the NFL.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is recovering after a tremendous third season in the league.

After notching just four combined touchdowns in his first two seasons, Cook exploded in 2024, finding the end zone 16 times, the most of any running back in the NFL.

NFL.com analyst and former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew ranked all of the running backs from this past season, where Cook ranked No. 8 on the list.




"Cook was essential to the Bills' offensive success in 2024. He scored 18 scrimmage touchdowns -- after totaling nine over his first two seasons combined," Jones-Drew writes.

"He posted another 1,000-yard rushing season, and his pass-catching ability was on full display for much of the campaign. Bills RBs led the NFL with eight receiving TDs and 10.9 yards per catch in 2024, and Cook (two receiving TDs, 8.1 yards per catch) was a big part of that. He more than earned his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl."

The only running backs on the list higher than Cook were Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers), Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions), Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) and Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles).

With just one year left on his contract, Cook could sign a long-term deal with the Bills this spring or summer before training camp. Given the resurgence of running backs this past season, the Bills should be willing to pay up for Cook, and he would deserve every penny.


Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium.

