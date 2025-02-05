James Cook chooses Bills Pro Bowler as potential business partner
James Cook has found a lot of success on the field for the Buffalo Bills the last two seasons, including a 2024 year in which he went for over 1,000 yards and had a total of 18 touchdowns, tied for 2nd in the entire NFL behind only Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions.
All of this success took Cook to Orlando, Florida this past weekend as he participated in his second straight Pro Bowl, this year alongside Bills teammates, tackle Dion Dawkins and center Connor McGovern.
This was where, mic'd up for a media event, Cook was asked, "Which teammate would you want to own a sports team with?"
It didn't take Cook long to answer, "Dion [Dawkins]. You know, he's kinda an entrepreneur and...comes up with great ideas to make money, so, I [choose] him."
For Buffalo fans and those inside the Bills football facility, Cook's answer probably came as no surprise. Dawkins, a captain for Buffalo, is known for his enthusiasm and positive energy among teammates. His leadership and entreprenurial qualities have been on full display for years including his latest venture launching his "Shnow Gear" goggles -- a partnership with Coyote Eyewear that came about when he borrowed a fan's goggles during a snowy game in December.
Dawkins came up with the name, wisely capitalizing on the moniker tattooed across his chest -- 'The Shnowman' -- nickname he gave himself because snowflakes are "the spark of the outside" he told BuffaloBills.com.
Dawkins' business talents also extend to his non-profit, Dion's Dreamers, an organization their website says was "founded with the goal of providing mentorship and support to young men and women in underserved communities, as well as those in a place of mental, financial or physical hardship." Dion's big heart and hard work for the city and fans made him the Bills nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Owning a sports team is not out of the question as more and more athletes have dipped into that arena in recent years. If Cook should ever find himself in that position and in need of a partner, he knows exactly the man to call -- his fellow Pro Bowl teammate, Dion Dawkins.