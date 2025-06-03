Dane Jackson gets blessing to wear beloved former Bills’ All-Pro’s number
Jersey numbers are a unique, niche piece of the sports world. And newly returning Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Dane Jackson wanted to make sure he didn’t step on toes with his newest one.
Jackson, who wore No. 30 during his first stint with the Bills, talked about various topics with the Buffalo media while at Tuesday’s OTAs session. One of the lighter topics was his jersey number selection.
A second stint with the Bills is bringing a new number for Jackson: No. 23.
Some may remember when Marshawn Lynch rocked 23 in the Buffalo blue. But most recently, that number was donned by fellow defensive back Micah Hyde, who retired this past February.
Jackson wore the number last year during his lone season with the Panthers. For some, like fellow returnee Tre'Davious White, it has been an adjustment seeing Jackson in the number. And although he was comfortable with wearing it, Jackson wanted to make sure he checked with his former teammate before making the switch to 23.
”When I signed back, they asked me what number I wanted. And they were like, ‘we’re thinking about giving you 2-3,” said Jackson, who played alongside Hyde from 2020 to 2023. “And I’m like, ‘let me hit Micah up real quick, let me make sure.’”
He said when he texted Hyde, he told him to take "his old number, locker, and everything.”
”That made me feel good,” Jackson said. “I had to check with big bro first.”
A two-time second-team All-Pro in blue and red, Hyde helped the Bills end their 17-year playoff drought in 2017, helped them claim four AFC East division titles, and earn a berth in the franchise’s first AFC championship appearance since 1993 during the 2020 season.
So, for Jackson’s sake, the hope is that the new number brings good juju that Hyde had while wearing it in Buffalo.