Bills free agent decisions will have ripple effects throughout offseason and 2025 roster
The Bills don't have a large number of free agents -- 12 unrestricted free agents, two restricted and two exclusive rights. Two have already been re-signed, restricted free agent quarterback Steve Buechele and exclusive rights free agent tackle Ryan Van Demark. Tight end Quinton Morris is the lone remaining restricted free agent, and guard Alec Anderson is the only exclusive rights free agent remaining.
The unrestricted list includes four starters, two on each side of the ball, and several were significant contributors throughout the Bills' 2024 season. What they decide to do with this goup will have a massive impact on who they try to sign from other teams, and what they do in the coming draft. Bills general manager Brandon Beane likes to address holes in the roster through free agency and set up to draft the best available.
Bills 2025 unrestricted free agents
- Amari Cooper - wide receiver
- Rasul Douglas - corner back
- Damar Hamlin - safety
- Mack Hollins - wide receiver
- Austin Johnson - defensive tackle
- Dawuane Smoot - edge
- Reggie Gilliam - fullback
- Quinton Jefferson - defensive tackle
- Ty Johnson - running back
- Jordan Phillips - defensive tackle
- Tommy Doyle - offensive tackle
- Reid Ferguson - long snapper
The key free agents in this group are wide receivers Mack Hollins, and Amari Cooper, cornerback Rasul Douglas, and safety Damar Hamlin. If the Bills bring back Hollins and Cooper, it's not likely they spend a high draft pick on another receiver. Likewise, Hamlin and Douglas make up half the team's starting secondary. If neither returns, the Bills will have to address the need in the draft, or maybe they sign another free agent.
This list also includes four defensive linemen, none of whom were starters, but the Bills utilize a significant rotation on their line. It's not likely they re-sign any of the four, except maybe Dawuane Smoot. The defensive line is a huge question mark because they didn't play well this season and the Bills need to decide if they want to keep Von Miller around for his age-36 season.
The remaining four are running back Ty Johnson, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, fullback Reggie Gilliam, and long snapper Reid Ferguson. The Bills are likely to sign Gilliam and Ferguson, but with running back Frank Gore Jr. waiting in the wings, will they bring Johnson back? Tommy Doyle hasn't played much, having battled injuries throughout his four-year career. What the Bills do in free agency will tell us a lot about what they might do in April's draft.