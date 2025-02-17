Bills predicted to cut $120 million star this offseason
The Buffalo Bills are in need of some reshuffling this offseason after falling short in the AFC Championship Game.
This could mean going back on some moves that looked good at the time but were proven to be mistakes in hindsight.
The Athletic insider Joe Buscaglia listed Von Miller, who signed a massive $120 million contract in 2022, as a potential cut for the Bills this offseason.
"The Bills don’t have many obvious cap casualty candidates this offseason, but they must do something about Miller’s contract," said Buscaglia.
"The now rotational pass rusher is entering his age-36 season, and carries the second-biggest cap hit on the team at $23.8 million. That’s an untenable situation, given his small role. If the Bills cut him, they would save $8.4 million on the 2025 salary cap. But because he’d still hold a $15.4 million dead cap hit if released, the Bills could negotiate a pay cut with Miller equal to or greater than how much they’d save on the cap to cut him. However, without a pay cut, Miller is likely to be released."
RELATED: Bills' former Super Bowl MVP unveils plans for 15th NFL season
The Bills are paying Miller like he's a Super Bowl MVP, which he was, but that was almost 10 years ago. The sad reality of the situation is that Miller is merely a role player who doesn't deserve to be making the amount that he is.
The Bills could get far better value by acquiring someone who performs at roughly the same level but costs so much cheaper than Miller.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —