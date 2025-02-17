Bills Central

Bills predicted to cut $120 million star this offseason

The Buffalo Bills could say goodbye to one of the most expensive players on the team in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are in need of some reshuffling this offseason after falling short in the AFC Championship Game.

This could mean going back on some moves that looked good at the time but were proven to be mistakes in hindsight.

The Athletic insider Joe Buscaglia listed Von Miller, who signed a massive $120 million contract in 2022, as a potential cut for the Bills this offseason.

"The Bills don’t have many obvious cap casualty candidates this offseason, but they must do something about Miller’s contract," said Buscaglia.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos.
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"The now rotational pass rusher is entering his age-36 season, and carries the second-biggest cap hit on the team at $23.8 million. That’s an untenable situation, given his small role. If the Bills cut him, they would save $8.4 million on the 2025 salary cap. But because he’d still hold a $15.4 million dead cap hit if released, the Bills could negotiate a pay cut with Miller equal to or greater than how much they’d save on the cap to cut him. However, without a pay cut, Miller is likely to be released."

RELATED: Bills' former Super Bowl MVP unveils plans for 15th NFL season

The Bills are paying Miller like he's a Super Bowl MVP, which he was, but that was almost 10 years ago. The sad reality of the situation is that Miller is merely a role player who doesn't deserve to be making the amount that he is.

The Bills could get far better value by acquiring someone who performs at roughly the same level but costs so much cheaper than Miller.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News