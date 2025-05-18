One Bills' starter named 'under pressure to perform' amidst uncertain future
In PFF's list of players "under pressure to perform in a contract year," contributor Ryan Smith identified Buffalo Bills running back James Cook as a player who still needs to "earn his next deal".
Smith writes, "Cook is coming off a strong year in Buffalo, earning an 86.2 PFF overall grade and tying for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. He set career highs in yards after contact per attempt (3.24) and forced missed tackles (47) while taking care of the ball, fumbling just once across 260 attempts."
"The Pro Bowler has made it clear he wants a new contract in the range of $15 million per year, which would make him among the highest-paid running backs in the league. The former Georgia Bulldog has been a productive and durable player over the past three years, but he hasn't been utilized as an every-down player, making contract negotiations dicey. Cook's 207 carries in 2024 ranked 19th, while Bills backups Ty Johnson (400 snaps) and Ray Davis (286 snaps) earned significant playing time, as well."
"Cook could hold out of training camp if a deal doesn't get done, something the Super Bowl-contending Bills would like to avoid. If he is forced to play out the final year of his contract, he will be the lead back on one of the best offenses in the NFL, but the pressure will be on to produce at the level we saw in 2024 if he wants to earn top money at the position on his next deal."
Following Ian Rapoport's update on the Pat McAfee show in early April, in addition to other important players needing extensions, it doesn't seem like Cook will be joining the list of Bills players to receive a contract extension anytime soon.
Other players to make Smith's list included Kyle Pitts, George Pickens, Daron Bland, and Daniel Jones.
