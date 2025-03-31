Buffalo Bills should extend this player next instead of James Cook
It's been an offseason full of extensions for Brandon Beane.
The Buffalo Bills' general manager locked up Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard, Greg Rousseau, and Christian Benford all on four year deals, while renegotiating a six-year extension with Josh Allen. While James Cook seems to be the only one yet to receive a new deal, Buffalo's next extension should go to a different offensive player.
Connor McGovern anchored one of the best offensive lines in the NFL in 2024. Buffalo's OL had the fourth highest pass block win rate as a unit, with McGovern finishing as a top 10 center in that category. Currently scheduled to be a free agent in 2026, an extension for McGovern this offseason could be mutually beneficial.
McGovern's previous contract with the Bills had an average annual salary of $7.45 million. A new contract at that current AAV would make him the eighth highest paid center, but an appropriate pay bump to get him in between $10-12 million in AAV would put him just outside the top five highest paid centers, as Greg Tompsett projects.
The 2026 free agent class of centers is headlined by Baltimore's Tyler Linderbaum, but Philly's Cam Jurgens and Denver's Luke Wattenberg could also be in line for substantial contracts, meaning it would be smart to extend McGovern before other signings influence his AAV positional ranking.
