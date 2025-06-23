Bills' receiving corps ranking proves Josh Allen deserved NFL MVP
The battle between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson for NFL MVP was the closest the league had seen in some time, with the Buffalo Bills' QB ultimately taking home the award, thanks to voters leaning into the "valuable" portion of the award name.
Jackson, without question, had the better raw stats, besting Allen in passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards, passer rating, and completion percentage. Allen's 12 rushing TDs and historically low 25 negative plays (sacks, interceptions, and fumbles) helped make up ground on the Ravens' QB, but the argument that his supporting cast was weaker than Jackson is likely what swayed many voters to place him first on their ballot.
PFF's receiving corps rankings placed the Ravens 12th, while Buffalo's corps ranked 19th. Baltimore added DeAndre Hopkins to an arsenal that already included Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Meanwhile, the Bills lost Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins, but added Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore in free agency.
Trevor Sikkema mentions Khalil Shakir leading the team in targets and PFF receiving grade (80.1), and is looking for second-year WR Keon Coleman to have a "massive season after earning just a 68.8 PFF receiving grade as a rookie." Dalton Kincaid also recorded the ninth-best PFF WAR figure among TEs over the past two seasons.
TRENDING: Why James Cook's contract controversy isn't really controversial for Bills
Sikkema cited Baltimore's pair of Top 10 tight ends from PFF's TE rankings, Flowers landing in the top 25 of PFF's WR rankings, and running back Justice Hill's fourth-highest PFF receiving grade at the position last season. Baltimore also had PFF's best RB room, while includes future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry, Hill, and Keaton Mitchell.
While Allen has solidified his spot as a top tier QB in the league, the other top QB's, including Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Jayden Daniels, have better receiving cores according to PFF's rankings. Philadelphia's core earned the top spot in the rankings, Cincinnati ranked third, while Washington and Kansas City were 13th and 14th.
RELATED: Dominant run game boosts Bills' offense in NFL rankings
Entering 2025, the Bills still seem to be embracing the 'everybody eats' mentality, lacking a true WR1. Instead, Allen and Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady will be relying on the receiving core to fulfill their specific roles to help the passing game. As long as this is the case, Buffalo's offense on paper will be heavily reliant on Allen, meaning another successful season could lead to more accolades for #17.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —