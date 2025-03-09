SI grades Bills' critical Terrel Bernard contract extension
The Buffalo Bills have been focused on locking up their top talent on long-term extensions and one of the moves is receiving big praise.
Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame graded all free agency signings during the offseason so far. He chimed in on the Bills' Terrel Bernard extension that features four additional years and $50 million with $25.2 million guaranteed.
Verderame praised Buffalo for bringing back a key piece to the defense and graded the move with an A.
"Bernard has been a menace in the middle of the Bills’ defense over the past two seasons, recording 247 tackles, 7.5 sacks and five interceptions. One of the more versatile linebackers in the league, he gives Buffalo an excellent combination at the second level alongside All-Pro Matt Milano."
Last season, the Bills' team captain helped the Bills' linebacking core after not having Milano for all but four games. Bernard was second on the team in tackles with 104, adding five tackles for loss and tied for a team-high two interceptions. He did miss time earlier in the season with a strained pectoral muscle.
Since being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Bernard has emerged as one of the Bills' top defenders. He didn't get as much playing time in his rookie season, but would explode onto the scene in 2023 with 143 tackles, five pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions playing in every game.
It's been a great first three years for Bernard, as he has a great combination of stopping the run and dropping back into coverage. Verderame's note about Bernard and Milano being a go duo makes sense, as the two make one of the best linebacker combos in the league. Can't forget about the impact that Dorian Williams also has as he and Bernard were important in Milano's absence.
Those three guys give the Bills stability at linebacker through the 2026 season. Milano and Williams' contracts will end in Buffalo in 2027 as both become unrestricted free agents.
Buffalo had made sure to secure the future of the franchise with some big signings including Greg Rousseau and Khalil Shakir. The argument could be made that Bernard might be the less risky and the most important move so far this offseason.
