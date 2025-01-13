Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens AFC Divisional Round date and game time
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will be the Sunday night primetime game for the NFL playoffs divisional round.
The No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills will host No. 3 Baltimore Ravens at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
The game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. Play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will call their second straight Bills game.
The game has all the makings of a must-see TV, as the NFL's two leading MVP candidates, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, face off with an opportunity to advance to the AFC championship game on the line.
RELATED: Forget MVP, Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson head-to-head is the real competition
The Bills offense produced 31 straight points and manhandled Denver 31-7 on Sunday. Baltimore controlled their AFC Central rival Pittsburgh 28-14 on Saturday.
Against Denver, the Bills' Allen broke the NFL postseason record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback with 46 yards. This pushed him ahead of Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, who held the record with 602 rushing yards.
Jackson still holds the record for the most rushing yards completed by a quarterback in NFL history after he surpassed Michael Vick on the list a couple weeks ago.
With Jackson facing Allen and the Bills on Sunday, the winner will advance and is likely to end the playoffs with the official record.
Divisional round schedule
Saturday, January 18
- Houston at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Washington at Detroit, 8 p.m., FOX
Sunday, January 19
- Minnesota/Los Angeles Rams winner at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Baltimore at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+