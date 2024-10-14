MNF score prediction: Can Bills end their losing streak vs. Jets?
The Buffalo Bills have never lost three consecutive games with Josh Allen as the starting quarterback, even during his rookie season.
With a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets looming, the outlook, however, for Buffalo appears grim at the moment, considering the offense's subpar performance the past two weeks. Their passing game seems to be lacking, and Allen is just coming off what may be one of the poorest showings of his career. Buffalo is also dealing with a few injuries that could drastically affect the outcome of tonight's game.
On the other side of the ball, the defense is not without questions as well. Still missing from the lineup is Matt Milano (not expected to return until maybe December), Ed Oliver (already ruled out) and Von Miller (four-game suspension). Fortunately, safety Taylor Rapp cleared concussion protocol and is expected back on the field and Taron Johnson is practicing, though he is currently listed as questionable, he will likely play.
Running back James Cook and wide receiver Khalil Shakir are both questionable to play and no definitive designation has been given otherwise. If neither can go, it will greatly limit the Bills' offense, unless offensive coordinator Joe Brady figures out how to get them back on track, as they were during the first three games of the season, but that was also with a healthy Cook and Shakir. Can the Bills put up enough points without them to get a win?
Prediction: Bills pull out a nail-biter to end two-game skid
Some talk about the "bump" teams receive in a game immediately following the firing of their coach, but let's not forget how teams tend to struggle following an overseas game. My biggest concern is if the Jets rely on a strong rushing attack to get an edge against the Bills. Buffalo has struggled to stop the run this season (144 yards per game, 5.2 per carry), and will have rookie DeWayne Carter filling in again for Oliver. It could be a long evening for the Bills defense, but I'm confident that Cook and Shakir will play, which will make the difference on the offensive side of the ball. Bills win, 21-17.
