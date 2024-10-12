Sean McDermott hopeful Bills' starting defensive tackle avoids IR
The Buffalo Bills will be without the services of starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver when they visit the New York Jets for Monday Night Football on October 14.
"Ed Oliver will not practice today, out for the game," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Saturday in Orchard Park.
Oliver, who started the season's first four games, suffered a hamstring injury while practicing ahead of the Week 5 road matchup against the Houston Texans. After tweaking the hamstring on Thursday, Oliver did not practice on Friday and was ruled out for the October 6 affair.
The 26-year-old Oliver has been a non-participant all week at practice but may not be heading for a stint on Injured Reserve.
"It's a fair question. I don't think so," said McDermott on Saturday. "I think he is trending in the right direction. Hamstrings are usually more than one week. I'm hopeful for next week. We just have to see."
The Bills will host the Tennessee Titans in a 1:00 pm ET tilt on October 20 as part of the NFL's Week 7 slate.
Third-round rookie DeWayne Carter stepped up last Sunday in Oliver's absence. After a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2023, Oliver logged only 1.0 sack and six tackles through the first four weeks this season.
Meanwhile, Buffalo's battered defense is slowly regaining its health. Linebacker Terrel Bernard returned to the lineup in Week 5 and starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is questionable to play on Monday night.
