Bills will reportedly take elongated preseason business trip to Chicago
Last year, the destination was Pittsburgh.
This summer, the Buffalo Bills will travel to Chicago for joint practices with the Bears ahead of a scheduled preseason game.
Multiple reports suggested that the two teams were set to practice together in August, and 670 AM The Score's Chris Emma confirmed the speculation on Thursday afternoon.
"The Bears will host the Dolphins and Bills for joint practices in August at Halas Hall. Two talented AFC East teams coming to Lake Forest for work during training camp," said Emma in an X post.
The Bills and Bears are slated to square off in exhibition action at Solider Field on Sunday, August 17 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be the second of three scheduled preseason games for both teams.
While the Bears play their games in Chicago, their Halas Hall team facility is located in Lake Forest, where the joint practices will presumably take place ok the days leading up to the exhibition.
Notably, the Bills and Bears are not slated to meet during the regular season.
The summertime activity will allow Bears' linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to become reacquainted with the team that made him a first-round draft pick in 2018. Edmunds signed a four-year free-agent contract with Chicago in 2023. On the flip side, Bills' backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky was the No. 2 overall selection by the Bears in 2017 although the franchise has undergone multiple regime changes since.
In 2024, Buffalo participated in a combined practice with the Steelers prior to their August 17 game. Although the Steelers hold their training camp at Saint Vincent in Latrobe, they hosted the Bills for practice at Acrisure Stadium. The joint practices are usually a pleasant change of pace for players during the dog days of training camp, allowing them to hit others who are not on the same team.
