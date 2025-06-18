Bills Central

Bills announce dates when fans can attend training camp, Blue & Red practice

Buffalo is hosting 11 practices at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY and an annual intra-squad scrimmage in Orchard Park

Colin Richey

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen gives high-fives to fans as he circles the stadium at the end of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024. Today was the last day at St. John Fisher.
Bills Quarterback Josh Allen gives high-fives to fans as he circles the stadium at the end of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024. Today was the last day at St. John Fisher. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Buffalo Bills will return to St. John Fisher University for another offseason, including 10 practices open to the public and the Return of the Blue & Red game at Highmark Stadium.

Practices at St. John Fisher start on Wednesday, July 23 and end on Thursday, Aug. 7, with the practice scrimmage at Highmark on Friday, Aug. 1.

There will be a lottery for fans to request a maximum of four tickets, due to limited capacity and the high demand for training camp attendance. More information regarding tickets for the Return of the Blue & Red practice will be available "in the coming weeks," according to the news announcement posted by Content Manager Alec White.

The facilities at St. John Fisher should see plenty of screen time in HBO's Hard Knocks, with the Bills being the featured team this offseason for the show that gives NFL fans a behind the scenes look at training camp.

Colin Richey
