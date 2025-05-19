Bills Central

Bills' rare NFL odds achievement points to potential undefeated regular season

Buffalo enters the 2025 season with one of the NFL’s highest projected win totals

Khari Demos

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), offensive linemen O’Cyrus Torrence (64) Connor McGovern (66), and Keon Coleman (0).
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), offensive linemen O’Cyrus Torrence (64) Connor McGovern (66), and Keon Coleman (0). / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Only two teams in NFL history have finished the regular season undefeated. And betting odds show that Vegas thinks the Buffalo Bills could join that rare air.

Following last week’s schedule release, DraftKings Sportsbook shared which NFL teams are favored the most looking ahead to the 2025 season. While teams like the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and the Kansas City Chiefs are all favored in 15 or 16 of their 17 regular season games for 2025, only the Bills are favored in all games for their upcoming slate.

This is the second time in four years that Buffalo is favored in all its games entering the season. In 2022, the Bills were favored in every game, ultimately finishing with a 13-3 record.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, it helps your betting odds to have a franchise QB like reigning MVP Josh Allen. But Buffalo has a lot of advantages in its favor due to its schedule.

The Bills’ NFC cross-conference divisional matchups are against the NFC South, arguably the NFC’s worst division throughout this decade. They also have many of their toughest opponents — Ravens, Chiefs, Eagles, Buccaneers, and Bengals — are all home games.

Playing that slate of teams at home could be arbitrary for some, but the Bills hold a legit home-field advantage. Since 2020, Buffalo has tallied a 35-7 home record for an 83.3 percent winning percentage.

Additionally, the Bills have the second-least amount of travel miles in the league, and have a very favorable bye week, which is set for Week 7.

Being a five-time defending AFC East champion, with a quality head coach like Sean McDermott, and coming off an AFC championship game appearance helps boost Buffalo's odds. But even in saying that, it is astounding to know that the Bills still enter each game in 2025 as betting favorites.

Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
Khari Demos
KHARI DEMOS

Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.

