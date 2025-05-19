Bills' rare NFL odds achievement points to potential undefeated regular season
Only two teams in NFL history have finished the regular season undefeated. And betting odds show that Vegas thinks the Buffalo Bills could join that rare air.
Following last week’s schedule release, DraftKings Sportsbook shared which NFL teams are favored the most looking ahead to the 2025 season. While teams like the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and the Kansas City Chiefs are all favored in 15 or 16 of their 17 regular season games for 2025, only the Bills are favored in all games for their upcoming slate.
This is the second time in four years that Buffalo is favored in all its games entering the season. In 2022, the Bills were favored in every game, ultimately finishing with a 13-3 record.
Of course, it helps your betting odds to have a franchise QB like reigning MVP Josh Allen. But Buffalo has a lot of advantages in its favor due to its schedule.
The Bills’ NFC cross-conference divisional matchups are against the NFC South, arguably the NFC’s worst division throughout this decade. They also have many of their toughest opponents — Ravens, Chiefs, Eagles, Buccaneers, and Bengals — are all home games.
Playing that slate of teams at home could be arbitrary for some, but the Bills hold a legit home-field advantage. Since 2020, Buffalo has tallied a 35-7 home record for an 83.3 percent winning percentage.
Additionally, the Bills have the second-least amount of travel miles in the league, and have a very favorable bye week, which is set for Week 7.
Being a five-time defending AFC East champion, with a quality head coach like Sean McDermott, and coming off an AFC championship game appearance helps boost Buffalo's odds. But even in saying that, it is astounding to know that the Bills still enter each game in 2025 as betting favorites.
