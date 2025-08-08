Bills sign kicker for preseason opener, but running back may get his chance anyway
If there's a good time to test out emergency options at different positions, the NFL Preseason is it, and the Buffalo Bills may decide to take advantage.
We know injured kicker Tyler Bass will not participate when the Bills open their three-game exhibition schedule against the New York Giants on August 9, but, beyond that, there could be multiple players taking swings when kicking situations arise during Saturday's matinee at Highmark Stadium.
On Friday, the Bills signed Caden Davis, who was recently released by the New York Jets, officially adding a second placekicker to their 90-man roster.
While the new arrival is expected to handle the bulking of the kicking duties until Bass eventually recovers from his pelvic issue, there's a strong possibility of giving running back Ray Davis the chance to audition as an emergency option.
With Bass sidelined for the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1 at Highmark Stadium, the Bills lined up Davis as a placekicker for a few reps. The 2024 fourth-round draft pick converted 2 of 3 short field goal attempts from approximately 28 yards out. Buffalo has since listed Davis as the No. 2 kicker on its unofficial preseason depth chart.
Meanwhile, head coach Sean McDermott is considering sending Davis out for a try, or two, against the Giants.
"He may, a little bit. I don't want to give away any secrets strategy wise at this point. New York's probably listening," said McDermott smiling widely.
With Buffalo expected to carry only one kicker on the regular season 53-man roster, a capable emergency option could prove valuable should Bass ever suffer a gameday injury.
"I think it's good for Ray, as an emergency kicker during the season, to get maybe a small warmup or maybe an extra point. See if we can score and get an extra point there for him," said McDermott.
As a rookie running back, Davis appeared in all 17 games. He totaled 631 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns. In addition to his RB2 duties, Davis apparently wants McDermott to know he's always ready to kick, if needed.
"I was very aware that he had the kicking shoe ready to go," said McDermott. "I just don't know how, let's say he scores this weekend, he may have to literally throw his shoe out to him. He's gonna have to get it tied. We probably should get velcro."
