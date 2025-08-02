Bills Central

Bills discover unlikely emergency kicker during Highmark Stadium practice

The Buffalo Bills made a surpising choice for their emergency kicker during Friday's Blue & Red open practice in Orchard Park

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass looks over towards a teammate after leaving the field at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025.
Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass looks over towards a teammate after leaving the field at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' running back Ray Davis did a little bit of everything as a rookie. Well, almost everything.

Meeting the definition of all-purpose back, the 2024 fourth-round draft pick's duties ranged from occasional kickoff returns to preventing blitzers from getting a free shot at quarterback Josh Allen on pass plays.

Davis, who rushed for 1,000+ yards at three different colleges before landing in the NFL, stepped in and almost instantly became an adequate complement to Bills' RB1 James Cook. Totaling 631 yards from scrimmage, the rookie scored three touchdowns rushing and three more as a receiver.

Ray Davis TD
Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) breaks a tackle attempt by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) and runs for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

At Friday's Blue & Red practice, the second-year pro stunned the Highmark Stadium crowd by revealing another one of his talents.

With Tyler Bass, the lone kicker on the Bills' 90-man roster, unavailable due to a pelvic problem, Davis tested out his kicking leg.

In what could easily be mistaken as an audition for emergency placekicking duties, the 5-foot-8 running back took three attempts from around 28 yards out. He converted on 2 of 3 kicks albeit from a distance that is shorter than a regulation PAT.

Meanwhile, Bass has been sidelined since Monday due to pelvic soreness. He was spotted participating in a kicking workout prior to the start of Friday's Blue & Red practice.

Although he won't be threatening Bass for primary duties anytime soon, it's good to know the second-string running back can split the uprights in a pinch.

Oh, and before the surprise kicking display, Davis galloped for a touchdown from more than 20 yards away during team competition.

There's no question that Davis is a special dude.

Ray Davis runs with the ball
Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis runs with the ball during a drill at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

