Bills discover unlikely emergency kicker during Highmark Stadium practice
Buffalo Bills' running back Ray Davis did a little bit of everything as a rookie. Well, almost everything.
Meeting the definition of all-purpose back, the 2024 fourth-round draft pick's duties ranged from occasional kickoff returns to preventing blitzers from getting a free shot at quarterback Josh Allen on pass plays.
Davis, who rushed for 1,000+ yards at three different colleges before landing in the NFL, stepped in and almost instantly became an adequate complement to Bills' RB1 James Cook. Totaling 631 yards from scrimmage, the rookie scored three touchdowns rushing and three more as a receiver.
At Friday's Blue & Red practice, the second-year pro stunned the Highmark Stadium crowd by revealing another one of his talents.
With Tyler Bass, the lone kicker on the Bills' 90-man roster, unavailable due to a pelvic problem, Davis tested out his kicking leg.
In what could easily be mistaken as an audition for emergency placekicking duties, the 5-foot-8 running back took three attempts from around 28 yards out. He converted on 2 of 3 kicks albeit from a distance that is shorter than a regulation PAT.
Meanwhile, Bass has been sidelined since Monday due to pelvic soreness. He was spotted participating in a kicking workout prior to the start of Friday's Blue & Red practice.
Although he won't be threatening Bass for primary duties anytime soon, it's good to know the second-string running back can split the uprights in a pinch.
Oh, and before the surprise kicking display, Davis galloped for a touchdown from more than 20 yards away during team competition.
There's no question that Davis is a special dude.
