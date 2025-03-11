Bills longer snapper gushes over Adam Schefter tweet about him
On May 16, 2016, the Buffalo Bills signed Reid Ferguson, only to release him a few months later in August.
That wasn't the end though as the Bills brought him back and signed him to the practice squad on November 2nd that same year. He signed a reserve/futures deal on January 2, 2017, and the rest is history.
No member on the Bills roster has been with the team longer than Ferguson. He was there at the beginning of the Sean McDermott era and experienced the thrill of the Bills finally breaking the 17-year playoff drought. After recently signing his latest extension with the Bills, Adam Schefter posted a message on X about the deal, and Ferguson noticed.
Ferguson's extension was a four-year deal, but the value is not yet known. One thing of note, in Ferguson's eight seasons with the Bills, he's missed only one game. The life of a long snapper isn't exactly getting beaten up every play, but his consistency is key, and we rarely hear about him during games, which is a good thing.
Ferguson has been one of the most consistent long snappers in the league and a rock for the Bills. His new extension keeps him in Buffalo through the 2029 season. He will be 35 when this deal is done, but don't be surprised if the Bills extend him again before then, or perhaps he'll decide to retire after this one. Only time will tell, but at least the Bills won't have to worry about finding a replacement anytime soon.
