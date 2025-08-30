Bills' rookie predicted to be one of 'most important' players for Buffalo in 2025
The Buffalo Bills made several moves to address their defensive line this offseason, with the most notable being the selection of T.J. Sanders in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the uncertainty along the Bills' defensive line, Sanders has a good opportunity to play a big role in his first season.
And Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic predicts that will happen. The Bills beat writers believes Sanders will become "one of the Bills' most important defenders by the playoffs."
"If there is one common thread running through the Bills’ playoff losses since 2020, it’s that they haven’t been able to generate enough pressure when it matters most," Buscaglia wrote.
"Enter Sanders, a rookie defensive tackle who was the No. 41 pick. He had an extremely impressive summer and flashed some immediate ceiling-level pass-rushing ability against good offensive linemen," he added. "He may not be a starter, but his game shows someone who could be on the field in passing downs next to starter Ed Oliver in their most significant moments. That could potentially give the Bills their most potent interior pass-rushing duo since head coach Sean McDermott arrived in 2017."
DaQuan Jones is expected to start up the middle next to Ed Oliver, but Sanders should get snaps early on in passing situations. He showed plenty of promise rushing the passer during the preseason by tallying five pressures.
But Sanders also held his own against the run, showing he has the ability to be a more well-rounded defender than Jones, so it's conceivable he could surpass the veteran at some point.
Sanders wasn't the only rookie defensive lineman to stand out in the offseason. Deone Walker was also impressive, giving Buffalo two rookies who could play significant roles in the defense.
But Sanders' pass-rush ability makes him more intriguing. If he can answer the bell in Year 1 and provide a difference-maker alongside Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau and Joey Bosa, Buffalo's defense is going to get a huge boost.
