Bills may have struck gold with two rookie DTs stealing show in preseason opener

The Buffalo Bills added two defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL draft, and both stood out in the preseason opener against the Giants.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills dropped their first preseason game of the season, losing to the New York Giants on Saturday.

Wins and losses, however, mean very little in the preseason. Instead, it's all about assessing the talent on the team, and the Bills had plenty of players make their mark in the opener. That includes two defensive tackles who were selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Second-round pick T.J. Sanders and fourth-rounder Deone Walker both stood out during the game. Sanders, who is known as a pass-rusher, impressed against the run. He took on double-teams, but still held his ground and closed the gaps.

Bills rookie T.J. Sanders signs autographs for fans during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp.
Bills rookie T.J. Sanders signs autographs for fans during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia praised Sanders for being able to handle the "dirty work," while also discussing the pass-rushing ability shown by the 331-pound Walker.

"Once the team’s young duo of defensive tackles finally got into the game, second-round pick T.J. Sanders and fourth-round pick Deone Walker each had their moments. Both of Walker’s great reps came as a pass-rusher when he faced a one-on-one opportunity. Those are the reps the Bills love to see out of a young player, and it is promising that they have someone his size, 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds, that can be a plus pass rusher." — Buscaglia, The Athletic

Walker's top play was when he collapsed the pocket and was able to knock down a pass from Jaxson Dart. Nicknamed the "Dancing bear" by teammate Ed Oliver, Walker showed off that uncommon athleticism for such a large man.

It was just one game, but the debut for both players went about as well as it could, making it seem as though the Bills landed two studs who can anchor the interior for years.

Buffalo Bills DT Deone Walker makes a catch with DT Ed Oliver looking on during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills DT Deone Walker makes a catch with DT Ed Oliver looking on during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

