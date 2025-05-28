Washington TE coming off career year tabbed 'most exciting' Bills UDFA
One of the more fun aspects of being a fan of any team, football or otherwise, is looking down your favorite team's depth chart, tracking new acquisitions and trying to identify the next great unknown.
The Buffalo Bills have done a solid job over the years uncovering some of these guys, such as other undrafted players like Fred Jackson or Levi Wallace. One of the greatest undrafted gems of all time was quarterback Kurt Warner.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently identified who he believes to be each team's most exciting undrafted player. With the Bills, it was tight end Keleki Latu out of Washington. He is 6'7" and had career highs in receptions (40) and yards (371) last season
Soblessi wrote, "With Dawson Knox turning 30 next year and a potential out in his contract, coupled with Dalton Kincaid entering the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2026, the Buffalo Bills saw an opportunity to get ahead of potential change at tight end."
The Bills will still have Kincaid's option year in 2027, if they decide to exercise that, but with adding two rookie tight ends to the roster this offseason, it could be an indication the Bills are looking at the long-term prospects of the position. Maybe Latu is part of that long-term solution, beyond Knox.
Sobleski also wrote, "While Latu isn't an elite athlete, his size and catch radius present a significant target working the middle of the field."
Latu played four years in the college ranks, with California, Nevada, and Washington. In 42 games played, Latu has 76 receptions, 805 yards, and three touchdowns. While it is a long shot that Latu makes the team, even as a practice squad player, he could be one to watch throughout the summer.
