Jim Harbaugh describes Chargers' losses, Bills' gains via free-agent signings
The Buffalo Bills most-notable free-agent signings on both sides of the ball this offseason came from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hitting the market following the expiration of his rookie contract with Los Angeles, wide receiver Joshua Palmer landed a three-year contract to join Josh Allen's arsenal. On the defensive side, Buffalo scooped up five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa after the Chargers released him as a salary cap casualty.
Chargers' second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn't against bringing either player back on the right deal. In fact, the former Michigan and NFL quarterback spoke highly of Palmer and Bosa when asked about them during the AFC Coaches breakfast in West Palm Beach on Monday.
As for Palmer, who gained at least 580 yards receiving each of the past three seasons, Harbaugh's comments suggest that the wide receiver should be a valuable weapon for Allen. The 2021 third-round draft pick averaged more than 15.0 yards per reception the last two seasons.
"Highly productive. Speed into the defense. I think his ability to make the big play, all-around player and a great guy, a great teammate," said Harbaugh.
Subsequently asked about Bosa, Harbaugh was brief, but his words were strong.
"One of the best players to ever play the game," said Harbaugh. "Very much wanted Joey back."
Bosa, who will turn 30 years old in July, was the No. 3 overall draft pick by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016. He has made only 28 total appearances over the last three years due to injury. Over the first six seasons of his career, Bosa recorded 10.5 sacks or more four times.
