Brandon Beane reveals consequences of Bills' salary cap constraints
If nothing changes in terms of salary cap space, it seems as if the Buffalo Bills won't be making any major moves in the weeks ahead.
While addressing reporters on Friday in Orchard Park, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane hinted that the organization's offseason spending is complete. Although situations can change between now and Week 1, Buffalo currently lacks the ability to make a major signing due to cap constraints.
“I don't have an actual number for you. We're still working through some things, but, you know, we're running tight with knowing you have to save money for the draft picks. And I think I've talked to you guys about it before," said Beane.
After extensions, restructures and additions, which include five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, Spotrac estimates that the Bills have $6.087 million of room when counting the roster's Top 51 salaries. Almost all of that money must be allocated to sign the players Buffalo will draft in April.
"Even if you're under on this Top 51, we've had to do moves in the past at the 53 cut. When you have to, include everyone, practice squad, whoever's gone on IR, injury replacement costs, all that, so we're getting thin. We've changed stores that we're shopping in," said Beane.
Theoretically, Buffalo has only one more major hole to fill. Cornerback Rasul Douglas is a free agent and a veteran upgrade over him doesn't seem to fit the cap situation. The Bills signed Dane Jackson following his release by the Carolina Panthers, but he projects more as a second-stringer.
