5 appealing opponents for Bills to face in primetime
The Buffalo Bills are about to learn of their schedule for the upcoming season.
In 2024, the Bills played five primetime games, including four in the first six weeks.
Here's a look at the teams they could face under the bright lights in the 2025 campaign:
Baltimore Ravens
The Bills and Ravens had an incredible game in the playoffs under the darkness of primetime, and with the two teams meeting up again in Orchard Park this season, a rematch may need to be played under the stars.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are always going to be a primetime draw, and though the two teams met in a late Sunday slate in the 2024 regular season, that could change in the 2025 campaign.
The Bills will look to get their revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after losing to them in the AFC Championship Game.
Philadelphia Eagles
The defending Super Bowl champions will take a trip to Buffalo in the upcoming season, and this could be a preview of the next big game in February in Santa Clara.
The league should be excited about the prospects of putting this game on a primetime slot for a ratings boost.
Miami Dolphins
The league likes to put a divisional opponent on the Bills' primetime schedule each year, and the Dolphins could become that with Tua Tagovailoa healthy once again.
The two teams met on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 last season, and they could be back on the TNF slate once again.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Bills head to Acrisure Stadium at some point during the season, and that could allow for another opportunity for Buffalo to be put in front of a national audience.
