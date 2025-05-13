Bills Central

5 appealing opponents for Bills to face in primetime

The Buffalo Bills could find themselves on the primetime schedule a few times this season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks for a passing option against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks for a passing option against the Miami Dolphins. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are about to learn of their schedule for the upcoming season.

In 2024, the Bills played five primetime games, including four in the first six weeks.

Here's a look at the teams they could face under the bright lights in the 2025 campaign:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls out looking to throw the ball against the New York Jets
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls out looking to throw the ball against the New York Jets. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens

The Bills and Ravens had an incredible game in the playoffs under the darkness of primetime, and with the two teams meeting up again in Orchard Park this season, a rematch may need to be played under the stars.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are always going to be a primetime draw, and though the two teams met in a late Sunday slate in the 2024 regular season, that could change in the 2025 campaign.

The Bills will look to get their revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after losing to them in the AFC Championship Game.

Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions will take a trip to Buffalo in the upcoming season, and this could be a preview of the next big game in February in Santa Clara.

The league should be excited about the prospects of putting this game on a primetime slot for a ratings boost.

Miami Dolphins

The league likes to put a divisional opponent on the Bills' primetime schedule each year, and the Dolphins could become that with Tua Tagovailoa healthy once again.

The two teams met on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 last season, and they could be back on the TNF slate once again.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bills head to Acrisure Stadium at some point during the season, and that could allow for another opportunity for Buffalo to be put in front of a national audience.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen comes to the sideline to greet former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen comes to the sideline to greet former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

