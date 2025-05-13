NBC 'Today Show' will be 'Catching Up with Josh Allen' on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen will be on NBC's Today Show afterall this week.
Although NBC mentioned on air this past Friday that the NFL MVP would appear on the program this week, they didn't specify a date, so it was presumed the appearance would coincide with the network's major schedule announcement that was slated for Monday, May 12.
As it turned out, neither Allen nor the Bills participated in the Monday morning segment. Rather, NBC lead play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico showed up on set to reveal the September 4 season opener between the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles and the division rival Dallas Cowboys.
Instead, the 28-year-old Allen will be featured in his own Today Show segment on Wednesday, May 14. WGRZ anchor Melissa Holmes, from NBC's Buffalo affiliate, confirmed in an X post that "Allen will be on the @TODAYshow Wednesday 9-10 am! The segment is called Catching Up with Josh Allen."
NBC Sports has subsequently confirmed Allen's scheduled appearance in a promotional post.
While the complete NFL schedule will go public Wednesday evening on NFL Network, it's unknown if Allen will share any news with Today Show viewers.
It would seem odd for NBC to pass up an opportunity to at least use Allen to promote its Sunday Night Football enterprise, which is sure to feature the Bills at some point in 2025. There has been social media speculation that Buffalo will host an AFC North team on Sunday Night Football in Week 1. The Bills played twice in the SNF window last year.
Meanwhile, Allen has also been an entertainment news subject since his engagement to "Sinners" actress Hailee Steinfeld. The Bills' decorated field general and the silver screen star are rumored to have set May 31 as their wedding date.
While Allen's relationship with Steinfeld is almost surely to be a topic of discussion during his TV appearance, there'll likely be a football question, or two, as well.
