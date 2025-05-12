Bills' fans faked out by NBC 'Today Show' schedule announcement
It turned out to be a false alarm.
There was no Josh Allen and no Buffalo Bills' game.
Kicking off the NFL's schedule release week, NBC unveiled a featured primetime matchup during its Today Show on Monday morning.
While it was rumored that Bills' quarterback Josh Allen would appear to make the announcement, NBC lead play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico did the honors live on set. Tirico revealed that the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4 will feature the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the division rival Dallas Cowboys.
Much to the chagrin of Bills Mafia, Tirico did not announce any other games, but he did recognize that 2025 will mark the 20th season of Sunday Night Football on NBC. It was speculated that Tirico would be announcing the Bills as the Week 1 SNF host, but if Buffalo will open the season in a primetime slot, we'll have to wait to find out about it.
NFL Network will reveal the full 2025 schedule during a three-hour program on Wednesday, May 14. Bills' four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins will be a featured guest on the Schedule Release '25 presented by Verizon show as confirmed by a league-issued press release.
With the reigning NFL MVP at the controls, the Bills will likely receive the maximum number of permitted primetime exposures as they take aim at a sixth consecutive AFC East title.
In 2024, Buffalo played twice on Sunday Night Football and twice on Monday Night Football. The Bills also visited the Miami Dolphins for Prime's Thursday opener in Week 2.
NFL Schedule Release (select games)
NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show
FOX – Monday, May 12
Prime Video – Monday, May 12
ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America
CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings
Netflix – Wednesday, May 14
