5 Bills' games labeled must-watch by analysts
The Buffalo Bills are one of the biggest teams in the league, armored by the reigning Most Valuable Player in Josh Allen.
Many teams have the Bills circled on their schedules for the upcoming season. The Athletic asked each of their beat reporters to identify one must-watch game on the schedule, and four came up with the Bills, starting with Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.
"Bills QB Josh Allen owns the Dolphins. He’s 12-2 against them in the regular season with 37 touchdown passes," The Athletic's Jim Ayello wrote.
"... We’re going to find out exactly how good the Dolphins are when they take on Allen and the Bills on “Thursday Night Football.”
The Bills get another AFC East test two weeks later against the New England Patriots, which was highlighted by Pats insider Chad Graff.
"Sure, this is a game in which the Patriots will be underdogs," Graff wrote.
"But this will be their first big test, a chance to see how far they’ve come under coach Mike Vrabel. And it’s in prime time on “Sunday Night Football.” The Patriots could enter this game 3-1 following home wins over the Raiders, Steelers and Panthers. If that’s the case, this one will be especially interesting in Vrabel’s first shot at the best team in the division."
The Bills will then encounter another team waiting to get a chance against them when the Carolina Panthers host in Week 8.
"The Charlotte-to-Buffalo pipeline has slowed a bit from the early years when Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane would lean on their Panthers’ background while filling the roster," The Athletic's Joe Person wrote.
"The Carolina North roster currently features three ex-Panthers: wideouts Curtis Samuel and Laviska Shenault and cornerback Dane Jackson. While the Bills still haven’t solved the Kansas City Chiefs, the Josh Allen-led offense remains one of the league’s most potent. Plus, Buffalo doesn’t get to Charlotte very often: The Bills’ last visit was in 2017."
The following week, the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in their "must-watch" game of the season.
"They played one of the best regular-season games of 2024 when the Bills issued the Chiefs their first loss of the year, including one of the greatest plays of Josh Allen’s career," The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia wrote.
"The Chiefs got their revenge in the most heartbreaking of ways for the Bills and their fans by taking down Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game — the fourth time in five seasons the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs. The Bills have won the last four regular-season games against the Chiefs. This is setting up for another unforgettable game between two of the AFC’s elite teams."
The second half of the season is relatively lowkey for the Bills, but they will draw a big matchup against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
"Buffalo is still mourning the failed fourth-quarter drive that would’ve sent the Bills to Super Bowl LIX. They’ll never know if they’d have fared better against the Eagles," The Athletic's Brooks Kubena wrote.
"But with Josh Allen they remain a title contender, especially after beefing up their defense in part by adding Joey Bosa in free agency. This is an incredibly compelling matchup that produced an instant classic the last time it happened. Back in 2023, the Eagles trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. Jalen Hurts’ three touchdowns in a comeback win included a 12-yard walk-off run in an overtime secured by Jake Elliott’s 59-yard field goal through driving rain and a 20-mph wind. Will the Eagles’ final trip to Highmark Stadium be as memorable?"
There will be a lot of fireworks throughout the season for the Bills, and that will create some must-watch television.
